Insider Sale: Chief Governance & Compliance of $SDOT Sells 7,946 Shares

Michael John Roper, the Chief Governance & Compliance of $SDOT, sold 7,946 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $16,112. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 148,260 shares of this class of $SDOT stock.

$SDOT Insider Trading Activity

$SDOT insiders have traded $SDOT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JOHN ROPER (Chief Governance & Compliance) sold 7,946 shares for an estimated $16,112

JENNIFER KAY BLACK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,205 shares for an estimated $15,403 .

. KEVIN JAMES MOHAN (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,052 shares for an estimated $14,014.

$SDOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SDOT stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

