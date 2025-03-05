Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $ZYXI Sells 10,000 Shares

DANIEL J MOORHEAD, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $ZYXI, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $71,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,050 shares of this class of $ZYXI stock.

$ZYXI Insider Trading Activity

$ZYXI insiders have traded $ZYXI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J MOORHEAD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $393,800 .

. THOMAS SANDGAARD (PRESIDENT, CEO AND CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $209,280.

$ZYXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $ZYXI stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

