Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $Z AND ZG Sells 300 Shares

Jeremy Hofmann, the Chief Financial Officer of $Z AND ZG, sold 300 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $23,476. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 94,655 shares of this class of $Z AND ZG stock.

$Z AND ZG Insider Trading Activity

$Z AND ZG insiders have traded $Z AND ZG stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $Z AND ZG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LLOYD D FRINK (Co -Exec. Chairman & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $8,355,191 .

. JEREMY HOFMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 80,910 shares for an estimated $6,521,885 .

. DAVID A. BEITEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 73,898 shares for an estimated $5,495,296 .

. JEREMY WACKSMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,244 shares for an estimated $2,318,043 .

. ERROL G SAMUELSON (Chief Industry Dev. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,924 shares for an estimated $2,306,780 .

. JUN CHOO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,880 shares for an estimated $1,830,257 .

. JENNIFER ROCK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 23,519 shares for an estimated $1,785,132 .

. AMY BOHUTINSKY sold 20,625 shares for an estimated $1,386,629

DAN SPAULDING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,110 shares for an estimated $1,212,085 .

. THIELKE CLAIRE CORMIER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,592 shares for an estimated $1,154,191 .

. SUSAN DAIMLER (President of Zillow) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,427 shares for an estimated $799,901 .

. BRADLEY D. OWENS (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,116 shares for an estimated $467,186 .

. ERIK C BLACHFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,826 shares for an estimated $196,279 .

. APRIL UNDERWOOD sold 706 shares for an estimated $59,748

