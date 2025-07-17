Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $YELP Sells 10,000 Shares

David A Schwarzbach, the Chief Financial Officer of $YELP, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $346,833. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 199,654 shares of this class of $YELP stock.

$YELP Insider Trading Activity

$YELP insiders have traded $YELP stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YELP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R NACHMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 68,650 shares for an estimated $2,416,801 .

. DAVID A SCHWARZBACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,127,770 .

. SAM EATON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,354 shares for an estimated $1,294,777 .

. CARMEN AMARA (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,924 shares for an estimated $792,591 .

. CRAIG SALDANHA (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $216,810 .

. DAN JEDDA sold 2,794 shares for an estimated $99,678

$YELP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $YELP stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$YELP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YELP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/17/2025

$YELP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YELP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $YELP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $35.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 04/17/2025

