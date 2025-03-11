Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $WGS Sells 922 Shares

Kevin Feeley, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $WGS, sold 922 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $87,334. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,446 shares of this class of $WGS stock.

$WGS Insider Trading Activity

$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI ICAHN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,012,941 shares for an estimated $75,328,722 .

. KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 146,046 shares for an estimated $11,476,012 .

. KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 68,431 shares for an estimated $5,732,506 .

. JASON RYAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,316,879.

$WGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

