Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $WGS Sells 922 Shares

Kevin Feeley, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $WGS, sold 922 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $87,334. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,446 shares of this class of $WGS stock.
$WGS Insider Trading Activity
$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI ICAHN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,012,941 shares for an estimated $75,328,722.
- KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 146,046 shares for an estimated $11,476,012.
- KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 68,431 shares for an estimated $5,732,506.
- JASON RYAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,316,879.
$WGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 669,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,495,815
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 630,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,458,154
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 582,619 shares (+336.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,780,096
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 515,633 shares (-89.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,631,552
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 420,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,336,154
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 384,480 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,551,132
- FMR LLC added 348,669 shares (+647.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,798,699
