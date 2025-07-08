Stocks
WDAY

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $WDAY Sells 700 Shares

July 08, 2025 — 06:30 pm EDT

Zane Rowe, the Chief Financial Officer of $WDAY, sold 700 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $168,903. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 178,618 shares of this class of $WDAY stock.

$WDAY Insider Trading Activity

$WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 111 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 111 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 78 sales selling 809,349 shares for an estimated $196,409,090.
  • GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,673,091.
  • CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,983,440.
  • SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,056 shares for an estimated $1,607,858.
  • ZANE ROWE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,437,565.
  • RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,677 shares for an estimated $926,231.
  • MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 969 shares for an estimated $229,764.

$WDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 586 institutional investors add shares of $WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WDAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WDAY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$WDAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDAY in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
  • WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
  • JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

$WDAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDAY recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $WDAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $314.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $315.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $255.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $328.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $340.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $250.0 on 05/23/2025

