Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $VRSK Sells 300 Shares

Elizabeth Mann, the Chief Financial Officer of $VRSK, sold 300 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $91,164. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,765 shares of this class of $VRSK stock.

$VRSK Insider Trading Activity

$VRSK insiders have traded $VRSK stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL G LISS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,656 shares for an estimated $3,648,994 .

. NICHOLAS DAFFAN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,838 shares for an estimated $3,354,144 .

. DAVID J. GROVER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,705 shares for an estimated $1,755,314

LEE SHAVEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $1,305,744 .

. BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,537 shares for an estimated $1,033,004 .

. KATHY CARD BECKLES (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,437 shares for an estimated $693,509 .

. ELIZABETH MANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $449,448.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 465 institutional investors add shares of $VRSK stock to their portfolio, and 429 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRSK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRSK forecast page.

$VRSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRSK recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VRSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $335.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $280.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $321.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $297.0 on 02/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.