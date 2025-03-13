Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $VRNOF Sells 28,093 Shares

Brett Andrew Summerer, the Chief Financial Officer of $VRNOF, sold 28,093 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $17,369. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 118,940 shares of this class of $VRNOF stock.

$VRNOF Insider Trading Activity

$VRNOF insiders have traded $VRNOF stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNOF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARREN HENRY WEISS (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,069 shares for an estimated $42,554 .

. BRETT ANDREW SUMMERER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,817 shares for an estimated $30,694 .

. JOHN ALLEN TIPTON (See remarks) sold 25,838 shares for an estimated $16,797

AARON NATHANIEL MILES (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,484 shares for an estimated $12,446 .

. GEORGE PETER ARCHOS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,751 shares for an estimated $12,095

LAURA MARIE KALESNIK (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,522 shares for an estimated $11,126 .

. DAVID SPRECKMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,932 shares for an estimated $11,066 .

. EDWARD ALOYSIOUS III MCDERMOTT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,767 shares for an estimated $9,225 .

. DESTINY LYNN THOMPSON (Chief People Officer) sold 2,822 shares for an estimated $3,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRNOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VRNOF stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.