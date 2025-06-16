Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $VITL Sells 1,200 Shares

Thilo Wrede, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $VITL, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $38,316. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,117 shares of this class of $VITL stock.

$VITL Insider Trading Activity

$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 225,237 shares for an estimated $7,963,934 .

. MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $5,153,271 .

. JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894

KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399 .

$VITL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VITL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VITL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

