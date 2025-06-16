Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $VITL Sells 1,200 Shares

Thilo Wrede, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $VITL, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $38,316. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,117 shares of this class of $VITL stock.
$VITL Insider Trading Activity
$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 225,237 shares for an estimated $7,963,934.
- MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $5,153,271.
- JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894
- KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399.
- THILO WREDE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $38,316
$VITL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,163,399 shares (+1453.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,448,767
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 571,488 shares (+98.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,413,239
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 544,235 shares (+60.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,582,840
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 503,046 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,959,803
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 485,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,777,950
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 432,848 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,188,878
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 400,800 shares (+51.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,212,376
$VITL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VITL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
