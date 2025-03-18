Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $URBN Sells 2,000 Shares

Melanie Marein-Efron, the Chief Financial Officer of $URBN, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $100,430. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,628 shares of this class of $URBN stock.

$URBN Insider Trading Activity

$URBN insiders have traded $URBN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY S JR CHERKEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,909,610 .

. FRANK CONFORTI (Co-President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,555 shares for an estimated $2,195,011 .

. AZEEZ HAYNE (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,676 shares for an estimated $639,221 .

. TRICIA D SMITH (Global CEO Anthropologie Group) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $539,380

WESLEY S MCDONALD sold 8,300 shares for an estimated $485,052

MELANIE MAREIN-EFRON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $100,430

$URBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $URBN stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$URBN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URBN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

