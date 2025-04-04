Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $UMAC Sells 51,275 Shares

Brian Joseph Hoff, the Chief Financial Officer of $UMAC, sold 51,275 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $291,001. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 391,725 shares of this class of $UMAC stock.

$UMAC Insider Trading Activity

$UMAC insiders have traded $UMAC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M THOMPSON sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $506,116

BRIAN JOSEPH HOFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,775 shares for an estimated $477,876 .

. SANFORD RICH purchased 65,789 shares for an estimated $99,999

ALLAN THOMAS EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 65,789 shares for an estimated $99,999

ROBERT PAUL LOWRY purchased 32,895 shares for an estimated $50,000

$UMAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $UMAC stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

