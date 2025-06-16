Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $UDMY Sells 25,000 Shares

Sarah Blanchard, the Chief Financial Officer of $UDMY, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $174,767. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,077,097 shares of this class of $UDMY stock.

$UDMY Insider Trading Activity

$UDMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000

EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,328 shares for an estimated $712,493 .

. HUGO SARRAZIN (President and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 47,580 shares for an estimated $330,752 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SARAH BLANCHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $174,767

HEATHER HILES sold 14,840 shares for an estimated $145,624

GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $94,317

$UDMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $UDMY stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

