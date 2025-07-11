Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TWST Sells 2,449 Shares

Adam Laponis, the Chief Financial Officer of $TWST, sold 2,449 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $93,419. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 103,569 shares of this class of $TWST stock.

$TWST Insider Trading Activity

$TWST insiders have traded $TWST stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK JOHN FINN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,173 shares for an estimated $1,184,705 .

. EMILY M. LEPROUST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 21,484 shares for an estimated $886,048 .

. ADAM LAPONIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,253 shares for an estimated $388,620 .

. DENNIS CHO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 8,765 shares for an estimated $313,314 .

. PAULA GREEN (SVP of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,474 shares for an estimated $223,237 .

. ROBERT CHESS sold 2,940 shares for an estimated $156,216

ROBERT F. WERNER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,835 shares for an estimated $105,501.

$TWST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $TWST stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TWST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWST in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/10/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$TWST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TWST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $48.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Catherine Ramsey from Baird set a target price of $44.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $62.0 on 02/04/2025

