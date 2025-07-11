Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TWST Sells 2,449 Shares

Adam Laponis, the Chief Financial Officer of $TWST, sold 2,449 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $93,419. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 103,569 shares of this class of $TWST stock.
$TWST Insider Trading Activity
$TWST insiders have traded $TWST stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK JOHN FINN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,173 shares for an estimated $1,184,705.
- EMILY M. LEPROUST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 21,484 shares for an estimated $886,048.
- ADAM LAPONIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,253 shares for an estimated $388,620.
- DENNIS CHO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 8,765 shares for an estimated $313,314.
- PAULA GREEN (SVP of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,474 shares for an estimated $223,237.
- ROBERT CHESS sold 2,940 shares for an estimated $156,216
- ROBERT F. WERNER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,835 shares for an estimated $105,501.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TWST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $TWST stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,588,587 shares (+186.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,367,925
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,432,852 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,253,769
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 1,113,210 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,704,624
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 857,144 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,651,473
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 645,730 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,351,359
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 596,520 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,419,375
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 527,919 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,726,099
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TWST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWST in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/10/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TWST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWST forecast page.
$TWST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TWST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $48.0 on 05/06/2025
- Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 05/06/2025
- Catherine Ramsey from Baird set a target price of $44.0 on 05/06/2025
- Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 05/06/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/10/2025
- Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $62.0 on 02/04/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.