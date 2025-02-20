Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TWLO Sells 926 Shares

Aidan Viggiano, the Chief Financial Officer of $TWLO, sold 926 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $114,841. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 152,984 shares of this class of $TWLO stock.

$TWLO Insider Trading Activity

$TWLO insiders have traded $TWLO stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KHOZEMA SHIPCHANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,236 shares for an estimated $3,891,575 .

. DANA WAGNER (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 35,409 shares for an estimated $3,148,575 .

. AIDAN VIGGIANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 32,051 shares for an estimated $2,896,595.

$TWLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $TWLO stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TWLO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TWLO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.

