Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TWLO Sells 2,500 Shares

February 25, 2025 — 05:18 pm EST

Aidan Viggiano, the Chief Financial Officer of $TWLO, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $293,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 184,164 shares of this class of $TWLO stock.

$TWLO Insider Trading Activity

$TWLO insiders have traded $TWLO stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KHOZEMA SHIPCHANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,236 shares for an estimated $3,891,575.
  • AIDAN VIGGIANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 34,551 shares for an estimated $3,190,220.
  • DANA WAGNER (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 35,409 shares for an estimated $3,148,575.

$TWLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $TWLO stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TWLO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TWLO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

