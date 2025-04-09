Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TW Sells 1,786 Shares

Sara Furber, the Chief Financial Officer of $TW, sold 1,786 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $227,893. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,401 shares of this class of $TW stock.

$TW Insider Trading Activity

$TW insiders have traded $TW stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HULT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,540 shares for an estimated $6,904,371 .

. SARA FURBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,751 shares for an estimated $2,548,355 .

. JUSTIN PETERSON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,304 shares for an estimated $1,538,669 .

. DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,335 shares for an estimated $999,132 .

. ENRICO BRUNI (MD, Co-Head of Global Markets) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $892,531 .

. SCOTT ZUCKER (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,968 shares for an estimated $811,081 .

. STEVEN BERNS sold 731 shares for an estimated $97,223

$TW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of $TW stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

$TW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $152.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $154.0 on 01/13/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.