Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TW Sells 1,786 Shares

Sara Furber, the Chief Financial Officer of $TW, sold 1,786 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $227,893. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,401 shares of this class of $TW stock.
$TW Insider Trading Activity
$TW insiders have traded $TW stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM HULT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,540 shares for an estimated $6,904,371.
- SARA FURBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,751 shares for an estimated $2,548,355.
- JUSTIN PETERSON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,304 shares for an estimated $1,538,669.
- DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,335 shares for an estimated $999,132.
- ENRICO BRUNI (MD, Co-Head of Global Markets) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $892,531.
- SCOTT ZUCKER (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,968 shares for an estimated $811,081.
- STEVEN BERNS sold 731 shares for an estimated $97,223
$TW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of $TW stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,219,988 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $552,480,828
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 732,515 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,900,863
- OWNERSHIP CAPITAL B.V. removed 422,264 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,282,802
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 412,569 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,013,533
- GLADSTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP added 404,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,968,399
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 311,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,748,849
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 307,851 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,303,852
$TW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
$TW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $152.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $154.0 on 01/13/2025
