Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TTWO Sells 829 Shares

Lainie Goldstein, the Chief Financial Officer of $TTWO, sold 829 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $175,117. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 310,163 shares of this class of $TTWO stock.

$TTWO Insider Trading Activity

$TTWO insiders have traded $TTWO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAINIE GOLDSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 52,031 shares for an estimated $9,152,245 .

. STRAUSS ZELNICK (Chairman, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $8,103,900 .

. KARL SLATOFF (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,712 shares for an estimated $7,016,310 .

. DANIEL P EMERSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,602 shares for an estimated $1,202,627 .

. LAVERNE EVANS SRINIVASAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $358,340

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of $TTWO stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TTWO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTWO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/03 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.