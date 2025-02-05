News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TSLA Sells 550 Shares

February 05, 2025 — 08:31 pm EST

Vaibhav Taneja, the Chief Financial Officer of $TSLA, sold 550 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $210,206. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 113,164 shares of this class of $TSLA stock.

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 136 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 136 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 337,170 shares for an estimated $118,295,674.
  • KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127.
  • VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 51,605 shares for an estimated $16,842,755.
  • KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 60,500 shares for an estimated $15,138,945.
  • XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, Automotive) sold 297 shares for an estimated $65,866

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,731 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,382 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


