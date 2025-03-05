Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TSLA Sells 400 Shares

Vaibhav Taneja, the Chief Financial Officer of $TSLA, sold 400 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $118,208. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,186 shares of this class of $TSLA stock.

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 163 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 449,560 shares for an estimated $151,968,650 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 135,500 shares for an estimated $42,729,564 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 57,605 shares for an estimated $18,618,867 .

. XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, Automotive) sold 297 shares for an estimated $65,866

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,917 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 11 times. They made 10 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03, 11/27, 11/26, 11/20, 11/14, 11/12, 11/11 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 10/14.

on 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03, 11/27, 11/26, 11/20, 11/14, 11/12, 11/11 and 1 sale worth up to on 10/14. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 01/08, 11/07, 11/01, 10/21 and 0 sales.

on 01/08, 11/07, 11/01, 10/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/13.

on 10/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 11/13. REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

on 11/08. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $350,000 on 10/28, 10/11.

