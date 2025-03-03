Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TRUP Sells 2,416 Shares

Fawwad Qureshi, the Chief Financial Officer of $TRUP, sold 2,416 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $81,863. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TRUP stock.

$TRUP Insider Trading Activity

$TRUP insiders have traded $TRUP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAWWAD QURESHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,278 shares for an estimated $685,353 .

. STEVE WEINRAUCH (EVP, North Am & Vet Strategy) sold 11,916 shares for an estimated $631,548

MARGARET TOOTH (CEO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $260,006

EMILY DREYER (SVP, Channel Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $219,133 .

. TRAVIS WORRA (General Manager) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,448

MURRAY B LOW sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,346

$TRUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $TRUP stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

