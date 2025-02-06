Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TNGX Sells 3,948 Shares

Daniella Beckman, the Chief Financial Officer of $TNGX, sold 3,948 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $12,481. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 150,284 shares of this class of $TNGX stock.

$TNGX Insider Trading Activity

$TNGX insiders have traded $TNGX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC BOXER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,588,000 shares for an estimated $20,121,160 .

. CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,700,000 shares for an estimated $8,435,743 .

. ROCK VENTURES IV, L.P. THIRD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 627,400 shares for an estimated $6,730,625 .

. MACE ROTHENBERG has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $74,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BARBARA WEBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,791 shares for an estimated $57,710 .

. ADAM CRYSTAL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,283 shares for an estimated $43,865 .

. DANIELLA BECKMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,232 shares for an estimated $25,281.

$TNGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $TNGX stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

