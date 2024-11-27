Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TMC (TMC) Sells 47,523 Shares

Craig Shesky, the Chief Financial Officer of $TMC ($TMC), sold 47,523 shares of the company on 11-27-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 977,844 shares of $TMC stock.
$TMC Insider Trading Activity
$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 47,523 shares.
- ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares.
- ANTHONY O'SULLIVAN (Chief Development Officer) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 75,000 shares.
$TMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP removed 2,107,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. added 1,099,000 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 796,615 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 334,247 shares (+195.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 282,309 shares (+61.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 195,966 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 165,578 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
