Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TMC (TMC) Sells 47,523 Shares

November 27, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

Craig Shesky, the Chief Financial Officer of $TMC ($TMC), sold 47,523 shares of the company on 11-27-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 977,844 shares of $TMC stock.

$TMC Insider Trading Activity

$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 47,523 shares.
  • ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares.
  • ANTHONY O'SULLIVAN (Chief Development Officer) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 75,000 shares.

$TMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

