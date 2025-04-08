Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $TDOC Sells 7,494 Shares

Mala Murthy, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $TDOC, sold 7,494 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $51,011. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 121,467 shares of this class of $TDOC stock.

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,863 shares for an estimated $329,182 .

. FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,688 shares for an estimated $316,601 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,015 shares for an estimated $140,512 .

. CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,545 shares for an estimated $130,581 .

. KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,510 shares for an estimated $104,106.

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDOC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

$TDOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDOC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TDOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $13.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $9.0 on 10/30/2024

