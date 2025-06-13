Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $TDG Sells 1,800 Shares

Sarah Wynne, the Chief Financial Officer of $TDG, sold 1,800 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $2,610,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 34.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,400 shares of this class of $TDG stock.

$TDG Insider Trading Activity

$TDG insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 301 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 301 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 139,384 shares for an estimated $190,809,434 .

. W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 82 sales selling 79,337 shares for an estimated $112,535,071 .

. KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 72 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $105,307,265 .

. JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 18,300 shares for an estimated $24,562,606 .

. III JORGE L. VALLADARES has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $14,199,146 .

. SARAH WYNNE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $7,256,864 .

. SEAN P HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,700 shares for an estimated $6,751,659 .

. JESSICA L WARREN (GC, CCO, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 765 shares for an estimated $1,076,737.

$TDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 526 institutional investors add shares of $TDG stock to their portfolio, and 536 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/05 and 0 sales.

on 04/07, 03/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/04, 01/16.

on 02/04, 01/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$TDG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

$TDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1450.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $1553.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $1300.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1580.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $1348.0 on 01/02/2025

