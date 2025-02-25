Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SPIR Sells 14,228 Shares

Leonardo Basola, the Chief Financial Officer of $SPIR, sold 14,228 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $160,321. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 222,251 shares of this class of $SPIR stock.

$SPIR Insider Trading Activity

$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER PLATZER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,238 shares for an estimated $741,864

LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,506 shares for an estimated $356,397 .

. THERESA CONDOR (Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,592 shares for an estimated $259,781

BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) sold 12,373 shares for an estimated $182,712

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.