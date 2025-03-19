Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SNX Sells 1,510 Shares

Marshall Witt, the Chief Financial Officer of $SNX, sold 1,510 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $193,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,843 shares of this class of $SNX stock.

$SNX Insider Trading Activity

$SNX insiders have traded $SNX stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD T HUME has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $15,034,963 .

. DENNIS POLK (Hyve Solutions Executive) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 43,689 shares for an estimated $5,664,221 .

. DAVID R VETTER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,462,800

MARSHALL WITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,673 shares for an estimated $1,061,178 .

. PATRICK ZAMMIT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 6,823 shares for an estimated $975,689

SIMON LEUNG (Chief Business Officer) sold 6,249 shares for an estimated $769,689

ANN F VEZINA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,776 shares for an estimated $348,761 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $29,889.

$SNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $SNX stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 09/26/2024

$SNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $144.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $118.0 on 09/26/2024

on 09/26/2024 Vincent Colicchio from Barrington set a target price of $138.0 on 09/26/2024

