Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $SKYW Sells 6,000 Shares

ROBERT J SIMMONS, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $SKYW, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $681,401. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 175,067 shares of this class of $SKYW stock.

$SKYW Insider Trading Activity

$SKYW insiders have traded $SKYW stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL A CHILDS (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,903 shares for an estimated $3,110,216 .

. RONALD J MITTELSTAEDT sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,801,585

ROBERT J SIMMONS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,485 shares for an estimated $2,412,705 .

. WADE J STEEL (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 19,079 shares for an estimated $1,993,288

ERIC WOODWARD (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $446,116

$SKYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $SKYW stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

