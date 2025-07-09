Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SHAK Sells 1,243 Shares

Katherine Irene Fogertey, the Chief Financial Officer of $SHAK, sold 1,243 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $176,154. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,253 shares of this class of $SHAK stock.

$SHAK Insider Trading Activity

$SHAK insiders have traded $SHAK stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL HARRIS MEYER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $9,594,029 .

. KATHERINE IRENE FOGERTEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 7,391 shares for an estimated $974,856.

$SHAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $SHAK stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHAK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHAK in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

$SHAK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHAK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $SHAK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $127.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $166.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $134.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $110.0 on 06/25/2025

