Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SGHT Sells 19,260 Shares

Alison Bauerlein, the Chief Financial Officer of $SGHT, sold 19,260 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $78,927. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 617,468 shares of this class of $SGHT stock.

$SGHT Insider Trading Activity

$SGHT insiders have traded $SGHT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STAFFAN ENCRANTZ has made 9 purchases buying 317,496 shares for an estimated $1,210,121 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL BADAWI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,630 shares for an estimated $226,384 .

. ALISON BAUERLEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 51,723 shares for an estimated $169,145 .

. DAVID BADAWI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,911 shares for an estimated $65,036 .

. MANOHAR K. RAHEJA (EVP, Research & Development) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $53,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEREMY B. HAYDEN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,127 shares for an estimated $46,841 .

. MATTHEW LINK (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,931 shares for an estimated $31,677.

$SGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $SGHT stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SGHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGHT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SGHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $4.0 on 03/06/2025

