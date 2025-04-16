Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $SG Sells 4,000 Shares

Mitch Reback, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $SG, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 04-15-2025 for an estimated $84,280. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 344,509 shares of this class of $SG stock.

$SG Insider Trading Activity

$SG insiders have traded $SG stock on the open market 99 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 99 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHANIEL RU has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 375,220 shares for an estimated $14,493,574 .

. JONATHAN NEMAN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 376,194 shares for an estimated $14,467,478 .

. NICOLAS JAMMET (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 371,895 shares for an estimated $14,364,484 .

. MITCH REBACK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 121,688 shares for an estimated $4,209,530 .

. BRADLEY E SINGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,916,204 .

. YOUNGME E MOON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $1,418,740 .

. NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,220 shares for an estimated $1,059,436 .

. JULIE BORNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,928 shares for an estimated $366,533 .

. ADRIENNE GEMPERLE (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,233 shares for an estimated $360,152 .

. WOULETA AYELE (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 4,347 shares for an estimated $148,015

ROSSANN WILLIAMS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,977 shares for an estimated $118,452

$SG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $SG stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

