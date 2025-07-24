Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SFIX Sells 20,538 Shares

David Aufderhaar, the Chief Financial Officer of $SFIX, sold 20,538 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $104,815. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 937,338 shares of this class of $SFIX stock.
$SFIX Insider Trading Activity
$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. WORKING sold 1,370,931 shares for an estimated $6,420,344
- CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $437,960.
- DAVID AUFDERHAAR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,538 shares for an estimated $104,815
$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 4,840,769 shares (+466.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,732,499
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,090,084 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,292,773
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN added 2,187,953 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,110,847
- POTRERO CAPITAL RESEARCH LLC removed 928,235 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,016,763
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 790,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,568,042
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 741,876 shares (-81.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,411,097
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 731,029 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,375,844
$SFIX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025
