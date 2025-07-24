Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SFIX Sells 20,538 Shares

David Aufderhaar, the Chief Financial Officer of $SFIX, sold 20,538 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $104,815. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 937,338 shares of this class of $SFIX stock.

$SFIX Insider Trading Activity

$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. WORKING sold 1,370,931 shares for an estimated $6,420,344

CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $437,960 .

. DAVID AUFDERHAAR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,538 shares for an estimated $104,815

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SFIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SFIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SFIX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.