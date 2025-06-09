Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SERV Sells 2,000 Shares

Brian Read, the Chief Financial Officer of $SERV, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $25,180. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 217,705 shares of this class of $SERV stock.

$SERV Insider Trading Activity

$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $20,550 and 24 sales selling 126,571 shares for an estimated $2,071,879 .

TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,790 shares for an estimated $676,084.

BRIAN READ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,295 shares for an estimated $429,421.

EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 27,168 shares for an estimated $346,004.

$SERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SERV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SERV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

$SERV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SERV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SERV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $17.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Latimore from Northland Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 02/18/2025

