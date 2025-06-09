Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SERV Sells 2,000 Shares

Brian Read, the Chief Financial Officer of $SERV, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $25,180. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 217,705 shares of this class of $SERV stock.
$SERV Insider Trading Activity
$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $20,550 and 24 sales selling 126,571 shares for an estimated $2,071,879.
- TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,790 shares for an estimated $676,084.
- BRIAN READ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,295 shares for an estimated $429,421.
- EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 27,168 shares for an estimated $346,004.
$SERV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NVIDIA CORP removed 3,727,033 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,314,945
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 863,779 shares (+67.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,966,729
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 807,494 shares (+4212.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,643,090
- CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. added 738,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,243,661
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 704,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,048,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 695,398 shares (+278.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,998,538
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 675,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,112,500
$SERV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SERV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
$SERV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SERV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SERV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $17.0 on 05/23/2025
- Michael Latimore from Northland Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 02/18/2025
