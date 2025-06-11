Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $SERA Sells 945 Shares

Austin Aerts, the Chief Financial Officer of $SERA, sold 945 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $1,398. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 296,648 shares of this class of $SERA stock.

$SERA Insider Trading Activity

$SERA insiders have traded $SERA stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN JACKSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 44,875 shares for an estimated $255,014 .

. ZHENYA LINDGARDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 79,589 shares for an estimated $247,767 .

. JOSHUA PHILLIPS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 34,211 shares for an estimated $230,468 .

. ROBERT GARDNER HARRISON (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 42,277 shares for an estimated $217,360 .

. PAUL KEARNEY (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,499 shares for an estimated $148,834 .

. AUSTIN AERTS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,758 shares for an estimated $93,933 .

. JOHN J. BONIFACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,091 shares for an estimated $48,115 .

. MANSOOR RAZA MIRZA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 620 shares for an estimated $2,429.

$SERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $SERA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

