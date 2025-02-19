Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RYTM Sells 2,215 Shares

Hunter C Smith, the Chief Financial Officer of $RYTM, sold 2,215 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $126,742. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 109,929 shares of this class of $RYTM stock.
$RYTM Insider Trading Activity
$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 81,645 shares for an estimated $5,301,044.
- JENNIFER L GOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,500 shares for an estimated $4,268,029.
- LYNN A. TETRAULT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,244,019.
- PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 19,259 shares for an estimated $1,101,130.
- JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,053 shares for an estimated $1,100,851.
- DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,174 shares for an estimated $820,490.
- HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $343,345.
- CHRISTOPHER PAUL GERMAN (Corporate Controller & CAO) sold 635 shares for an estimated $36,334
$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,067,590 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,743,688
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 1,111,043 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,196,187
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP removed 650,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,387,000
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 645,721 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,147,461
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 621,432 shares (+103.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,787,763
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 547,144 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,629,121
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 341,507 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,117,561
