Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RYTM Sells 1,678 Shares

Hunter C Smith, the Chief Financial Officer of $RYTM, sold 1,678 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $99,723. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 101,186 shares of this class of $RYTM stock.
$RYTM Insider Trading Activity
$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 68,308 shares for an estimated $4,520,877.
- JENNIFER L GOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,500 shares for an estimated $4,268,029.
- PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,582 shares for an estimated $3,217,124.
- LYNN A. TETRAULT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,690,481.
- JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,562 shares for an estimated $958,470.
- DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) sold 4,278 shares for an estimated $254,241
- HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,678 shares for an estimated $99,723
$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,408,839 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $73,809,075
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 636,628 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,352,940
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 614,598 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,198,789
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP removed 575,000 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,124,250
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 472,457 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,752,022
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 350,000 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,336,500
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 299,806 shares (+280.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,706,836
