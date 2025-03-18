Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RSI Sells 28,381 Shares

Kyle Sauers, the Chief Financial Officer of $RSI, sold 28,381 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $303,676. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 470,323 shares of this class of $RSI stock.

$RSI Insider Trading Activity

$RSI insiders have traded $RSI stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TODD SCHWARTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 969,525 shares for an estimated $12,311,409 .

. EINAR ROOSILEHT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $2,807,659 .

. KYLE SAUERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,330 shares for an estimated $2,654,142 .

. MATTIAS STETZ (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 145,000 shares for an estimated $1,949,282 .

. JUDITH GOLD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,340 .

. PAUL WIERBICKI (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $610,592.

$RSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $RSI stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RSI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. issued a "Buy" rating on 09/26/2024

$RSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RSI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Sigdahl from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $17.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 10/31/2024

