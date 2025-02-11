Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RMD Sells 1,000 Shares

Brett Sandercock, the Chief Financial Officer of $RMD, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $238,980. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 91,864 shares of this class of $RMD stock.

$RMD insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,058 shares for an estimated $13,063,614 .

. PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,889,180 .

. KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,260 shares for an estimated $2,278,724 .

. JUSTIN LEONG (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,160 shares for an estimated $1,497,415

BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,446,140 .

. MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $271,698 .

. WITTE JAN DE sold 796 shares for an estimated $198,052

$RMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of $RMD stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

