Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RLGT Sells 25,000 Shares

Todd Macomber, the Chief Financial Officer of $RLGT, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $153,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 156,704 shares of this class of $RLGT stock.
$RLGT Insider Trading Activity
$RLGT insiders have traded $RLGT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD MACOMBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $381,244.
- ARNOLD GOLDSTEIN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 18,331 shares for an estimated $141,825
$RLGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $RLGT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 1,027,709 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,320,410
- FMR LLC added 786,099 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,834,508
- MEROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 678,040 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,169,946
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 169,861 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,044,645
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 110,086 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $677,028
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 109,571 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $673,861
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 106,200 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $653,130
