RLGT

Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RLGT Sells 25,000 Shares

June 30, 2025 — 05:17 pm EDT

Todd Macomber, the Chief Financial Officer of $RLGT, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $153,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 156,704 shares of this class of $RLGT stock.

$RLGT Insider Trading Activity

$RLGT insiders have traded $RLGT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TODD MACOMBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $381,244.
  • ARNOLD GOLDSTEIN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 18,331 shares for an estimated $141,825

$RLGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $RLGT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

