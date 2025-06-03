Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RKLB Sells 63,444 Shares

Adam C. Spice, the Chief Financial Officer of $RKLB, sold 63,444 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $1,691,347. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,133,235 shares of this class of $RKLB stock.

$RKLB Insider Trading Activity

$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 126,287 shares for an estimated $2,833,920 .

. FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,957 shares for an estimated $923,606 .

. ARJUN KAMPANI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,390 shares for an estimated $784,554 .

. NINA ARMAGNO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,345

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.