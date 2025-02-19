Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RIVN Sells 3,915 Shares

Claire McDonough, the Chief Financial Officer of $RIVN, sold 3,915 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $55,848. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 335,076 shares of this class of $RIVN stock.

$RIVN Insider Trading Activity

$RIVN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $6,660,104 .

. CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,664 shares for an estimated $506,253.

$RIVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $RIVN stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

