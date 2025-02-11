Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RELI Sells 10,603 Shares

Joel Markovits, the Chief Financial Officer of $RELI, sold 10,603 shares of the company on 11-22-2024 for an estimated $14,568. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 98.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 197 shares of this class of $RELI stock.

$RELI Insider Trading Activity

$RELI insiders have traded $RELI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEX BLUMENFRUCHT sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $19,320

JOEL MARKOVITS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,603 shares for an estimated $14,568

YAAKOV BEYMAN (Exec VP, Insurance Division) sold 3,001 shares for an estimated $11,406

$RELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $RELI stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

