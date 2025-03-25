Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RBRK Sells 87,971 Shares

Kiran Kumar Choudary, the Chief Financial Officer of $RBRK, sold 87,971 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $6,161,858. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 413,458 shares of this class of $RBRK stock.

$RBRK Insider Trading Activity

$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 124 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 124 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIPUL SINHA (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 1,158,082 shares for an estimated $81,355,260

ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 519,973 shares for an estimated $34,296,794 .

. BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 533,675 shares for an estimated $29,333,853 .

. KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 313,068 shares for an estimated $16,133,464 .

. JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 27,027 shares for an estimated $1,791,522 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $572,372.

$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBRK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/30/2024

