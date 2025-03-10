Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $RARE Sells 1,785 Shares

Howard Horn, the Chief Financial Officer of $RARE, sold 1,785 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $72,114. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 106,169 shares of this class of $RARE stock.

$RARE Insider Trading Activity

$RARE insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 118,434 shares for an estimated $5,062,452 .

. KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,836 shares for an estimated $669,040 .

. ERIK HARRIS (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 15,103 shares for an estimated $635,836

JOHN RICHARD PINION (See Remarks) sold 14,439 shares for an estimated $607,881

HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,250 shares for an estimated $465,967 .

. ERIC CROMBEZ (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,945 shares for an estimated $376,584

THOMAS RICHARD KASSBERG (CBO & EVP) sold 6,028 shares for an estimated $253,778

THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 967 shares for an estimated $40,710

$RARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $RARE stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

