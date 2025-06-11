Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $QUBT Sells 96,679 Shares

Christopher Boehmler, the Chief Financial Officer of $QUBT, sold 96,679 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $1,542,996. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 42.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 131,060 shares of this class of $QUBT stock.

$QUBT Insider Trading Activity

$QUBT insiders have traded $QUBT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUPING HUANG (Chief Quantum Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $7,546,900 .

. CHRISTOPHER BOEHMLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 272,445 shares for an estimated $4,590,282 .

. MICHAEL C TURMELLE sold 200,986 shares for an estimated $2,849,981

JAVAD SHABANI sold 39,973 shares for an estimated $465,933

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QUBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $QUBT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.