Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $QTWO Sells 21,023 Shares

Jonathan Price, the Chief Financial Officer of $QTWO, sold 21,023 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $1,700,550. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,091 shares of this class of $QTWO stock.

$QTWO Insider Trading Activity

$QTWO insiders have traded $QTWO stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY T DIEHL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 321,836 shares for an estimated $32,714,192 .

. KIRK L COLEMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,370 shares for an estimated $6,029,833 .

. JONATHAN PRICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,629 shares for an estimated $4,068,145 .

. MICHAEL A. VOLANOSKI (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,729 shares for an estimated $1,089,236 .

. MICHAEL S KERR (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,906 shares for an estimated $391,660 .

. JAMES OFFERDAHL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,548 shares for an estimated $145,472.

$QTWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $QTWO stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

