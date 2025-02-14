Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $QLYS Sells 4,542 Shares

Joo Mi Kim, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $QLYS, sold 4,542 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $636,239. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 108,215 shares of this class of $QLYS stock.

$QLYS Insider Trading Activity

$QLYS insiders have traded $QLYS stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUMEDH S THAKAR (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 35,142 shares for an estimated $5,091,068 .

. JOO MI KIM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 14,726 shares for an estimated $2,098,476 .

. BRUCE K POSEY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 14,291 shares for an estimated $2,061,707 .

. JEFFREY P HANK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $585,250.

$QLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $QLYS stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

