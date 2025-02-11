Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $QLYS Sells 4,487 Shares

Joo Mi Kim, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $QLYS, sold 4,487 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $628,180. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 112,757 shares of this class of $QLYS stock.

$QLYS Insider Trading Activity

$QLYS insiders have traded $QLYS stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUMEDH S THAKAR (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 42,142 shares for an estimated $5,958,549 .

. BRUCE K POSEY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 14,291 shares for an estimated $2,061,707 .

. JOO MI KIM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 10,184 shares for an estimated $1,462,236 .

. JEFFREY P HANK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $585,250 .

. JOHN A. ZANGARDI purchased 5 shares for an estimated $627

$QLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $QLYS stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

