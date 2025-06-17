Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $PTON Sells 38,708 Shares

Elizabeth F Coddington, the Chief Financial Officer of $PTON, sold 38,708 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $269,322. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 294,342 shares of this class of $PTON stock.

$PTON Insider Trading Activity

$PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 647,104 shares for an estimated $4,698,695 .

. ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 433,339 shares for an estimated $3,341,321 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 163,498 shares for an estimated $1,526,078 .

. NICK V. CALDWELL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 230,701 shares for an estimated $1,521,977 .

. DION C. SANDERS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 236,354 shares for an estimated $1,516,333 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 91,491 shares for an estimated $739,339 .

. KAREN BOONE sold 17,259 shares for an estimated $148,898

$PTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $PTON stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

