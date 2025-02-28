Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $PRCH Sells 43,226 Shares

Shawn Tabak, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $PRCH, sold 43,226 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $259,701. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 244,613 shares of this class of $PRCH stock.
$PRCH Insider Trading Activity
$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 157,500 shares for an estimated $879,332.
$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. removed 3,470,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,077,221
- FMR LLC added 2,767,033 shares (+84.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,613,802
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,152,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,303,587
- ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP removed 2,013,263 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,905,253
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,900,416 shares (+476.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,350,046
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,897,816 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,337,254
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,737,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,549,641
