Insider Sale: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $PRCH Sells 43,226 Shares

Shawn Tabak, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $PRCH, sold 43,226 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $259,701. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 244,613 shares of this class of $PRCH stock.

$PRCH Insider Trading Activity

$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 157,500 shares for an estimated $879,332.

$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

