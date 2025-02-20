Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $PPC Sells 5,483 Shares

Matthew R Galvanoni, the Chief Financial Officer of $PPC, sold 5,483 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $286,828. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,267 shares of this class of $PPC stock.

$PPC Insider Trading Activity

$PPC insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828

$PPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PPC stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

