Insider Sale: Chief Financial Officer of $PPC Sells 5,483 Shares

Matthew R Galvanoni, the Chief Financial Officer of $PPC, sold 5,483 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $286,828. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,267 shares of this class of $PPC stock.
$PPC Insider Trading Activity
$PPC insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828
$PPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PPC stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,775,643 shares (+34.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,596,435
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 918,511 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,691,214
- UBS GROUP AG added 656,262 shares (+394.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,787,732
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 590,846 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,818,499
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 576,438 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,164,520
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 440,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,988,893
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 389,967 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,700,602
